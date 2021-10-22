Orlando City SC hosts conference foe New England

New England Revolution (21-4-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-8-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +141, New England +175, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts the New England Revolution in a matchup of two of the top Eastern Conference teams.

Orlando City SC is 11-8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Mauricio Pereyra is fourth in Eastern Conference action with eight assists. Orlando City SC has 33 assists.

The Revolution are 21-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Gustavo Bou ranks second in Eastern Conference play with 15 goals. New England has 62 goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani has nine goals and six assists for Orlando City SC. Daryl Dike has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Bou has 15 goals and seven assists for New England. Adam Buksa has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

New England: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Antonio Carlos.

New England: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

