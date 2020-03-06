Orlando City-Rapids Preview

One game into the 2020 season, and the Colorado Rapids are already off to a better start than they were in 2019.

The Rapids aim to go 2-0-0 for the first time since 2012, when they open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday night trying to finally beat Orlando City.

Last season, Colorado opened 0-9-2 before finally denting the win column on May 19. The historically rough start essentially ended the Rapids' season before it started, though, they did finish strong with five wins over the final seven contests.

Fast forward to this season, and Colorado is already ahead of the game following last weekend's 2-1 victory at D.C. United. After United went up 1-0 on the hour mark, Kei Kamara equalized for Colorado just seven minutes later. Jonathan Lewis won the game for the Rapids with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

"There's great team spirit," midfielder Jack Price, who just signed a contract extension with the Rapids though 2022, told the club's official website. "We fight for each other every week. And it showed … We've got that real togetherness, and when we got down (1-0), I thought we would show our character, and we did."

The Rapids now get the chance to show off that character in front of the home folks for the first time this season. It was 2012 when Colorado last opened with back-to-back wins, and they've never topped Orlando City, which is 4-0-1 all-time in this series.

These clubs played to a wild 4-3 finish in favor of home side Orlando last season. Kamara (14 goals in 2019) opened the scoring in that contest for Colorado, which led 3-2 before Chris Mueller equalized for the hosts on 81 minutes, and Nani's second goal of the match via penalty shot in the 89th.

Nani, who had team-leading 12 goals last season, will complete the back end of his two-game suspension stemming from an instance of poor behavior toward a game official during the 2019 season finale. Perhaps his absence was a major reason City ended up in a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake last weekend.

"In this game, it's not something that you deserve, you actually execute it and make it happen," new Orlando coach Oscar Pareja told the club's official website. "We couldn't put the ball in the back of the net (last weekend), unfortunately. But, the performance was very right and our players had a great effort, and the intensity and that passion that I want to see from this team on the pitch."

Pareja could look more to Tesho Akindele in this contest with Nani still out. Akindele, who had 10 MLS goals last season, was rather quiet versus RSL. One of those goals, along with an assist, came against the Rapids in 2019.

Kamara has nine goals in eight career MLS contests versus Orlando.