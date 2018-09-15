Orlando City, Fire bring long winless streaks into match

The Chicago Fire and Orlando City SC are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings as they prepare to meet Sunday evening at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill.

Orlando City (7-17-3, 24 points) is on an eight-game winless streak and is desperate to taste success on the road.

Chicago (6-15-6, 24 points) has fared even worse. It is on a nine-game winless streak in MLS action.

But that does not mean the clubs will take each other lightly when they hit the pitch.

"They've obviously got good players and we've watched a few of the games already. They've got players that can hurt you," Lions coach James O'Connor told the team's official site. "The biggest thing is going into it even going back to the (Kansas City) game, the big moments, when they pop up in the game, you need to take them.

"The transition moments become really important as they have done for us since we've been here. Both attacking and defensive transition are really important aspects of the game that we need to make sure we're on point with."

Orlando City midfielder Cristian Higuita is set to tie a franchise record with his 77th start in MLS play. He will pull even with forward Cyle Larin, a Canadian who compiled 43 goals during his time with the team from 2015 to 2017.

For Chicago, forward Yura Movsisyan has a chance to make his first start two days after the club claimed him off waivers. He most recently played on loan for a team in Sweden.

The 31-year-old veteran has played in 146 MLS regular-season and playoff games with Kansas City and Real Salt Lake, compiling 37 goals during that span.

This marks the second meeting of the regular season between the teams. In the first matchup, the Fire held on for a 2-1 win at Orlando City Stadium.

Much has changed since that May 26 clash.

"It's a completely different moment for both teams," Fire coach Veljko Paunovic said. "It was great to play there and get three points, but that's the past. What we have now is different circumstances, and we have to return to our competition state of mind as soon as possible.

"I'm not saying we lost it, but we didn't have the opportunity to perform in the last weeks just because of the schedule we had. And I don't want anyone to think that after the game in Munich that the season was done.

"This is the main challenge that we have right now is to get the guys to turn on and focus on the next seven games that we have of the regular season and give our best in every practice, in every training and in every game, obviously, starting with the game Sunday against Orlando.

"I think it's going to be very important that we immediately start with the mentality that this is a final, and this is the game that we have to win. This is the approach we have right now."

Chicago is 4-7-3 at home. Orlando City is 2-11-0 on the road.