Orlando City-Earthquakes Preview

While the San Jose Earthquakes aim to remain in playoff position, Orlando City SC is just trying to find a way to get in.

The Earthquakes look to continue their home success with a second straight victory there Saturday night against Orlando.

San Jose (12-10-5) snapped a three-game losing streak - all on the road - and a four-match winless rut with last weekend's 3-1 victory over Vancouver. Chris Wondolowski had a goal with an assist as the 'Quakes set MLS records with 43 total shots and 19 on target to get back on track with a much-needed triumph.

Not too long ago, San Jose was among the top four teams in the Western Conference table. However, that recent 0-3-1 stretch hurt the 'Quakes, but has them sixth in the West and just two points out of the top four.

"I think it's an important result just because we're playing at home and we wanted three points - we believed we can get three points," midfielder Shea Salinas told the Earthquakes' official website. "I don't know about momentum. We were still confident in the team we were able to be."

The 'Quakes prevailed minus coach Matias Almeyda, who was suspended after being ejected during the 4-0 loss at Los Angeles FC in the previous contest. It might not matter who is on the touchline when San Jose plays at home, where it's 9-0-2 since losing the first three there.

The Earthquakes, though, are 0-1-3 all-time versus Orlando City.

That should provide Orlando (9-7-12) with some confidence after it recorded 22 shots last Friday against Atlanta but had nothing to show for the effort in a 1-0 home defeat. The loss ended City's 2-0-2 stretch and left the club below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

"Of course, it was an important game for us," midfielder Mauricio Pereyra told Orlando's official website. "We need to, we should give 100 percent and try to do everything, of course."

Orlando now hits the road where it's 1-1-4 since late June, but needs to start picking up the points if it is able to seriously contend for a postseason berth. City star Nani (nine goals) took six of those shots against Atlanta, but failed to score for the 10th time in his last 11 contests.

Wondolowski, the all-time leading scorer in MLS history with 155 goals, has two goals in the last three games. He's posted two in three matches versus Orlando.