Orlando Brown, actor on 'That's So Raven,' pleads not guilty to assault charges

Associated Press
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records, the 35-year-old Brown was taken into custody Thursday morning and held on a $25,000 bond. He was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police told the Times that they had been summoned to a home and witnessed a verbal argument they feared could turn violent.

Brown has had numerous legal and other personal troubles, including charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and drug possession.

'There is justice': Tory Lanez found guilty of all charges in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Orlando Brown, left, talks with Smith Middle School principal Carol Batiste at the school in Beaumont, Texas, in 2007. The actor/rapper was arrested earlier this week on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
He has been in out of medical and rehabilitation facilities. In 2018, he reached out for help to Dr. Phil McGraw, who brought him onto his television show to discuss Brown’s struggles.

On the show, Brown told McGraw about his past battles with alcohol and drugs, including marijuana and crystal meth.

"Just the influence and the demons that come with that drug kind of took over," Brown said. "I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn't really find everybody. It's kinda like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they're right there type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me. From there, now I'm good."

Brown came to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel, most memorably playing Eddie Thomas, best friend to Raven-Symoné's psychic character on "That's So Raven." He also voiced Sticky Webb in Disney Channel animated series "The Proud Family," and appeared opposite Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in ABC sitcom "Two of a Kind."

The actor/singer also recorded multiple Disney cover songs before branching out with a solo rap career, releasing a new track called "Squid Games" (inspired by the hit Netflix show) earlier this year.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney Channel star Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

