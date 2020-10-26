Orlando Bloom surprises Katy Perry with NFSW birthday message from Borat

Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Katy Perry received a very niiiice birthday gift, courtesy of Borat.

The singer's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, shared a sweet and funny video message from the Kazakh journalist (a.k.a. Sacha Baron Cohen) on Instagram to celebrate her 36th birthday.

"@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️🎂🎈@boratsagdiyev 🤣," the actor captioned the post on Sunday.

“Jak sie masz [How are you], Katy Pepsi," Borat began the video, after awkwardly staring at the camera for a few seconds.

"I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one," he said, likely referencing Bloom's infamous naked paddleboarding photo in 2016. "It must be nice to see Orlando bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake. Why not?"

A few days ago, Cohen appeared with Perry, Bloom, and other celebrities like Ariana Grande and Josh Gad at a screening for Borat 2, or Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

"Hollywood liberals think they catch me, but these perverts actual committing sex attack on a fake! Great success!" Cohen posted in character, as the celebs had fun with a cardboard cutout of a scantily clad Borat.

In August, Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. She is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who also shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Cohen released Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Thursday on Amazon Prime Video, and the sequel to 2006's Borat has already earned strong reactions from President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani (who also appears in the mockumentary).

