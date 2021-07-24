Orlando Bloom Shoots Arrows, 20 Years After Lord of the Rings Debut: 'Still Got It'

The fate of Middle Earth may no longer hang in the balance, but Orlando Bloom still retains his archery skills.

On Friday, the 44-year-old actor shared an Instagram video of himself shooting several arrows and landing them straight in the target. Bloom appears calm and collected as he aims at the bullseye and lets the arrow fly.

"Still got it," he captioned the post, referencing the years he spent playing the master archer Legolas in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

The first film in the series debuted 20 years ago on Dec. 19.

His days with the Fellowship of the Ring may be done, Bloom has taken on another important mission: dad duty!

The actor shares 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancée Katy Perry and 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 38.

Bloom and Perry welcomed welcomed Daisy in August. Perry recently shared a video from the delivery room for Father's Day, praising Bloom as "the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift."

The couple co-parents Flynn with Kerr. "I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing," Kerr told WSJ Magazine editor Kristina O'Neill last month.

"Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable," added Kerr. "Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did."

The supermodel also approves of Flynn's stepmother-to-be. "Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy," Kerr said. "I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I'm so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated."