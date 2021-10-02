Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Had A Sweet Moment At The Variety Power Of Women Event

Katy Perry was an honouree at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills last night, and her fiancé Orlando Bloom joined her for the occasion. He made his adoration of her no secret as they posed on the red carpet; they had a moment, just gazing at each other, that photographers caught on camera:

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Perry wore a lilac Schiaparelli gown to the event, while Bloom kept it simple and classic in a black suit, sans tie. During the festivities, the couple was captured chatting with Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Jolie was even photographed hugging Perry at one point, signaling that the two are friendly:

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

On stage, Perry gave Bloom a shoutout, via E!, calling him her 'beloved partner and constant iron sharpener.'

'A man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world,' she continued of Bloom. 'Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace. And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father and example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove.'

She went on to make a promise to Daisy, her and Bloom's now one-year-old girl. 'To my Daisy, a future powerful woman,' Perry started. 'I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love never through fear and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness.'

You Might Also Like