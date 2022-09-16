Orlando Bloom Joins David Harbour in Sony and PlayStation’s ‘Gran Turismo’

Harper Lambert
·2 min read

Orlando Bloom is ready to ride with the cast of Sony and PlayStation’s film adaptation of the video game “Gran Turismo,” consisting of David Harbour and Archie Madekwe.

Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) is set to direct from a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan.

According to an official description, the film is based on a true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.

In 1997, Polyphony and creator Kazunori Yamauchi launched the first game in the Gran Turismo franchise, which is considered the most authentic driving simulator within the racing game genre due to its advanced graphics, physics technology and attention to detail. By April 2018, the franchise had sold more than 80 million copies worldwide. The latest installment, Gran Turismo 7, released in March 2022.

PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti will produce the film. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.

Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11, 2023.

Bloom, best known for the “Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises, has a number of projects in the works. He most recently completed filming on A24’s “Wizardswith Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott, along with “Red Right Hand,” in which he stars opposite Andie MacDowell. He’ll next be seen starring in and executive producing the second season of Amazon’s “Carnival Row,” out in 2023.

He is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.

