'Baby whisperer' Orlando Bloom calms new daughter with Buddhist chants

Orlando Bloom has said he’s the “baby whisperer” when it comes to calming his and Katy Perry’s new daughter, revealing he “soothes” her with Buddhist chants.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Daisy Dove, in August.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bloom said Daisy was a “little mini-me” and shared that she was already sleeping for several hours a night.

But when the baby does need some soothing, the Pirates Of the Caribbean star knows exactly what to do.

Bloom told DeGeneres that when Perry was pregnant he had got into the habit of chanting a Buddhist mantra to her stomach in the morning, which he explained was “what I do anyway every morning, I wake up and I chant”.

“And so now, I would just walk into the room and she would hear my voice, and she sort of soothes a bit,” he said.

“It’s like I’m a baby whisperer, so I’m definitely winning the daddy points,” he added.

Bloom, 43, said Daisy looks like him but that she has inherited her pop star mum’s blue eyes.

“The eyes do look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out it was like, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini me,’ and then fortunately she got those Katy blues, which was perfect,” he said.

“But then she sort of looked a bit like my mum, so then I got a little bit confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me/my mum, slash, you know… who is she going to look like next?”

Daisy is Roar singer Perry’s first child, while Bloom shares son Flynn, nine, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The actor was married to model Kerr from 2010 to 2013.

Perry, 35, was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

