Orlando Bloom Celebrates Daughter Daisy Dove's First Birthday: 'The Gift That Never Stops Giving'

Orlando Bloom is celebrating one year as a dad to daughter Daisy Dove.

The 44-year-old actor shared a post on his Instagram Story earlier this week in honor of his daughter's first birthday on Thursday.

Sharing a photograph of a stunning floral display of daisies shaped together to form the number one with a pink bow tied to the bottom, Bloom captioned the post, "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child 🎈🎉🥳💫."

Proud mom Katy Perry also paid tribute to the pair's little girl on Twitter. "1 year ago today is the day my life began... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ❤️," the singer, 36, wrote.

Bloom and fiancée Perry welcomed their first child together back in August 2020. Bloom is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

At the time, the pair announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF — the couple are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity — sharing a black and white image of their little one grasping her daddy's finger while Perry held onto her newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said following Daisy's birth.

Back in May, the "Firework" singer shared that her then-9-month-old daughter hit two big developmental milestones. "She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry said during an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. "It's barely poked through though."

"Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth," she joked. "I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character!"

The "Daisies" singer also revealed in L'Officiel's Summer 2021 issue that she was initially "nervous to be a mom," telling the publication she went on a "healing journey" to learn why she had that uncertainty about motherhood before getting to the source of it.

"Now I get it. Now I realize this is it," said the American Idol judge. "This is the living part. Every day I'm like, 'When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?' There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed."