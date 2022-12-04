ORIOR (VTX:ORON) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at ORIOR (VTX:ORON) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ORIOR is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CHF31m ÷ (CHF378m - CHF122m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, ORIOR has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured ORIOR's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ORIOR.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at ORIOR. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 42%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, ORIOR appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 45% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 32% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that ORIOR has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the stock has only returned 14% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with ORIOR and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

