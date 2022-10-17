The Orionid meteor shower will dazzle Friday, courtesy of Halley's Comet. Here's how to watch.

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

One of fall's top astronomical spectacles will appear in the night sky this week: the peak of the Orionid meteor shower early Friday morning.

"The Orionids are popular among stargazers because all of its individual shooting stars are fragments of the most famous comet of all time, Halley's Comet," Slooh astronomer Bob Berman said.

The Orionids are active each year from about Oct. 2 to Nov. 7. This meteor shower is known for its brightness and speed – each meteor can streak at speeds reaching 148,000 mph.

Under a dark sky with no moon, the Orionids should produce a maximum of about 10 to 20 meteors an hour, according to EarthSky.org. They occasionally leave persistent trains. The Orionids also sometimes produce bright fireballs, EarthSky.org reports.

YOUR GUIDE TO METEOR SHOWERS:Where can you see the Perseid meteor shower? A visual guide to every meteor shower in 2022

Heads ups! Orionid meteor shower offers one of fall's fastest and brightest lights shows
Heads ups! Orionid meteor shower offers one of fall's fastest and brightest lights shows

Why are they called the Orionids?

The Orionids get their name because they seem to come from the constellation Orion the Hunter, though the meteors usually can be seen over much of the night sky.

Specifically, the Orionids radiate from a point near the upraised club of the constellation Orion the Hunter. "The bright star near the radiant point is ruddy, somber Betelgeuse," EarthSky said.

MARTIAN MICROBES: Ancient Mars was swarming with microbes that caused an ice age, French scientists theorize

A waning crescent moon should not interfere with the meteor shower when it peaks Friday.

How are the Orionids related to Halley's comet?

As Halley's comet moves through space, it leaves debris in its wake that strikes Earth’s atmosphere most fully around Oct. 20-22, each year. Although the comet itself is nowhere near Earth, we're now intersecting the comet’s orbit.

The actual comet can be seen only every 75 years or so – the next sighting is in 2062 – but this meteor shower is viewable every year around this time.

The American Meteor Society said that in exceptional years, such as 2006-2009, the peak rates were on par with the Perseids at 50-75 per hour. However,, recent displays have produced low to average displays of this shower.

Here's how to view the meteor shower

To see the meteors, look to the east and southeast sky late Thursday and dawn Friday. Find a place away from lights so your eyes can adapt to the darkness.

Give your eyes 30-45 minutes to adapt to the dark and take in as much of the sky as possible by lying down flat on your back, Space,com says. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, and the more sky you see, the better your chance is to spot a shower.

The first known Orionid shower was recorded in China in the year 288​ when "stars fell like rain," Sky and Telescope reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Orionid meteor shower is coming Friday. Here's how to watch.

Latest Stories

  • Student arrested after threatening mass shooting at Palm Beach State College

    Student arrested after threatening mass shooting at Palm Beach State College

  • What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?

    Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...

  • 2 words why College Football Playoff games should be held on campus: Tennessee-Alabama

    The atmosphere at Tennessee-Alabama is why College Football Playoff games should be played on campus, not at some antiseptic bowl site.

  • ‘Most powerful explosion ever’ detected by telescopes

    Astronomers have spotted a record-breaking gamma ray burst, the most energetic type of electromagnetic explosion in the universe.

  • An American UFC fighter left his opponent motionless on the canvas after pummeling him in 93 seconds

    Pete Rodriguez cracked Mike Jackson with a brutal knee to the face to score a first-round knockout on the UFC prelims Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Brian Austin Green Celebrates Second Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess with Family Photos

    Brian Austin Green shared photos of Sharna Burgess, their son and three of his older kids in honor of his second anniversary of meeting Burgess

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re