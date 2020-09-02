Orion Lakes community to celebrate community improvements with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Since taking ownership of Orion Lakes in 2018, Havenpark Communities has sold or leased over 100 new homes to residents.

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local manufactured home community Orion Lakes will celebrate recent community improvements, made over the past two years under current management, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the community on September 15, 2020. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public. The event will feature family-friendly entertainment and food for attendees. The event will take place in four sessions and will culminate with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of the first session.



In support of and compliance with state COVID-19 guidelines, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place over the course of four 45 minute sessions allowing for 100 attendees each session. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot at a session by calling the community office at (248) 373-0155. Event session times are 4:30 – 5:15 p.m., 5:30 – 6:15 p.m., 6:30 – 7:15 p.m., and 7:30 – 8:15 p.m. Hand sanitizing stations and masks will be available for attendees. The event area will be sanitized between sessions.



Among the community updates that will be celebrated at Orion Lakes include new recreational facilities including playgrounds, a volleyball court, a basketball court, a pavilion, and a picnic area with grills. Broader community updates include newly paved roads, street signs, and new homes.

Orion Lakes is a community owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the property two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $3.3 million in community upgrades and improvements. Additionally, Havenpark has procured, and sold or leased up over 100 current-year model manufactured homes at Orion Lakes, providing an outstanding source of quality affordable housing for dozens of working families, individuals, and retirees in Oakland County.



“It’s a fantastic place to live and I really like all the new homes that they're putting in. They’re not used, older models, they’re brand new homes with impressive features. It's just nicer to see current-model homes instead of older homes,” said Orion Lakes resident Britnie Peters. “Kim, Butch, and Debbie (community management team members) - they’re my friends. They come in and check on me and they’re very attentive. They’re just top-notch people.”



“I knew the old staff pretty well, as well as the new staff. I really think that they're all great. I host a lot of community events for our neighborhood and they're always very supportive, helping me get the word out to all our neighbors. They put in a big pavilion and I think that's been great to be able to have a space to use when the weather's hot. To have a shelter placed down by the park has been really great,” said another resident, Brooke Simmons.



“Everything was repaved and we have new streetlights. I think that streetlights were very overdue. Having good lighting at night makes me feel safer,” Simmons added.



“They care about the community. They come to us and ask questions and give feedback. It’s nice to hear from them and know that they’re happy. To hear that they love the improvements from what it was to where it’s at, it’s nice to hear,” said Debra Smith on the Orion Lakes residents. Smith is the assistant community manager for Orion Lakes.



“We care deeply about our residents and we take their experiences very seriously. The community management here is doing a great job of facilitating the improvements needed to ensure that our residents are living in a place that they can truly be proud of,” said Ramie Rajabi, COO of Havenpark Communities.



“Orion Lakes is a naturally beautiful community, but it had fallen into disrepair prior to our ownership. We are pleased that our investment, projects, and team have once again established Orion Lakes as an outstanding place to live in one of the most sought-after areas of Oakland County. To be able to hear the positive feedback of the residents is extremely rewarding. We make it our professional mission to constantly work to create a place that our residents can love coming home to,” said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Robert Jamias

Marketing Coordinator

808-356-9424

rjamias@havenparkmgmt.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e10cbe71-7e3a-43e4-9223-46ad3402479d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d0a5093-2f5f-4f11-b5b2-97f243d67775

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67cc2087-12f4-4cdc-9373-559a8dd15370



