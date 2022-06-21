Orion Energy Systems Demonstrates Industry-Leading Energy Efficient LED Light Fixtures and Controls at LIGHTFAIR® 2022 Las Vegas (Booth #3301); Management Hosts Investor Booth Tour Tuesday, June 21st at 3:30pm PT

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

LAS VEGAS and MANITOWOC, Wis., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and control systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, announced it will be exhibiting its energy-efficient LED lighting products at the LIGHTFAIR® 2022 International trade show and conference (booth #3301) at the Las Vegas Convention Center - West Hall from Tuesday, June 21st through Thursday, June 23rd. Orion will host an informal investor booth tour with management Q&A on Tuesday, June 21st from 3:30 to 4:30 pm PT. Investors should confirm their attendance in advance by contacting Orion’s Investor Relations team (contact information below).



Mike Altschaefl, Orion CEO, commented, "We are very happy to return to LightFair and proud to showcase our range of LED lighting fixtures and controls, as well as to highlight our turnkey design, build and install capabilities and our national lighting and electrical maintenance services. Underlying all our product offerings is our industry-leading performance, ‘Made in USA’ quality, rapid order turnaround and ease of installation, all supported by Orion’s unrivaled customer service.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

