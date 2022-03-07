Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

·3 min read
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
7 MARCH at 16.15 EET

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 4 March 2022 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)

Total of both in % (points A + B)

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

141,134,278 shares



801,859,012 voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.87% shares



Below 5% voting rights

0.13% shares



Below 5% voting rights

5.00% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009014377

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

POINT A SUBTOTAL

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise / Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

POINT B SUBTOTAL

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an