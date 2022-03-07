Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
7 MARCH at 16.15 EET
Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 4 March 2022 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (points A + B)
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
141,134,278 shares
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.87% shares
0.13% shares
5.00% shares
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
Point A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
POINT A SUBTOTAL
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise / Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Securities Lent
N/A
N/A
Physical
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
POINT B SUBTOTAL
Below 5% shares
Below 5% shares
Timo Lappalainen
Olli Huotari
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721
