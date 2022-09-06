Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 06.09.2022
Orion Corporation
NOTIFICATION
06.09.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 06.09.2022
Date
06.09.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
ORNBV
Amount
11,600
Average price/share
44.8439
EUR
Highest price/share
45.1300
EUR
Lowest price/share
44.4000
EUR
Total price
520,189.24
EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 06.09.2022:
ORNBV 585 444
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Attachment