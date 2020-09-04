Orion Classics Acquires ‘The Wolf Of Snow Hollow’ Starring Riki Lindhome And Robert Forster In His Final Film Role

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Orion Classics has snapped up the worldwide rights to Jim Cummings’ horror thriller The Wolf of Snow Hollow for an October 9 day-and-date theatrical and on-demand release.

The pic reps Cummings’ follow-up to his SXSW Grand Jury Award- and Deauville Grand Prix Award-lauded feature Thunder Road, which was based on his short film of the same name that won the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Grand Jury Prize and SXSW’s Special Jury Recognition for Acting Award.

Cummings wrote, directed and stars in The Wolf of Snow Hollow as a small-town sheriff who is struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter and a lackluster department. He is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. As he’s consumed by the hunt for the killer, he struggles to remind himself that there’s no such thing as werewolves. The movie stars Garfunkel and Oates and Knives Out‘s Riki Lindhome and late Oscar nominee Robert Forster (Jackie Brown, The Descendants) in his final feature role, as well as Jimmy Tatro (Bad Education) and Chloe East (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World).

The Wolf of Snow Hollow is produced by Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger and Benjamin Wiessner on behalf of Vanishing Angle alongside Kathleen Grace, Matt Hoklotubbe, and Michael McGarry on behalf of New Form. Nick Spicer and Pip Ngo serve as executive producers on behalf of XYZ Films. The deal was negotiated by Nate Bolotin of XYZ on behalf of the filmmakers.

Said Cummings, “It is an honor and a long-time dream to work with Orion Classics and MGM. I wanted to explore elements of horror and comedy through the idea of a monster infiltrating everyday life and how that teaches us who we are and how to not become one ourselves.”

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.