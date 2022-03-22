ORION BIOTECHNOLOGY PRESENTING NEW DATA AT THE GPCR DRUG DISCOVERY SUMMIT

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, a clinical stage company unlocking the therapeutic potential of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it will be presenting important new data at the GPCRs-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit, taking place this week - March 22-24, 2022.

Dr. Hartley, Orion’s Vice-President Drug Discovery, will provide a presentation regarding Orion’s unique approach to targeting previously undruggable GPCR targets using precision engineered ligand analogs of peptide and protein GPCRs. His presentation will include new data demonstrating the very rapid discovery capabilities of its platform as well as superior drug attributes, including enhanced potency versus small molecule and antibody approaches.

“Our latest data demonstrating that OB-004 completely blocks the CCR2-mediated transmigration of monocytes is very exciting .” Commented Dr. Ian McGowan, Orion’s Chief Medical Officer. “The effectiveness of this approach and mechanism has the potential to unlock significant untapped therapeutic potential”.

Mark Groper, CEO of Orion Biotechnology added “The ability to rapidly and more effectively target these GPCRs has the potential to deliver transformative medicines for a broad range of serious disease and we are delighted that Orion is at the forefront of GPCR drug development.”

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. is a clinical stage company unlocking the therapeutic potential of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) with a novel drug modality, proven discovery platform and best-in-class molecules. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of potential first-in-class/best-in-class antagonist and agonist therapies against high-value GPCR targets in oncology, immunology and other serious diseases. Orion is led by a highly experienced team with world leading expertise in GPCR pharmacology and peptide/protein engineering. Visit https://orionbiotechnology.com to learn more.

