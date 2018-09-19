Orioles Wear Uniforms With Braille Lettering

The Orioles put a new twist on alternate uniforms against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Baltimore played in their customary white home uniforms, but the lettering on both sides of the jerseys was scripted in Braille to recognize the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) moving its headquarters to Baltimore 40 years ago.

Tonight, the @Orioles became the first pro team to wear uniforms with Braille lettering.



Awesome. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/X57VttYxDd



— MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2018

The Orioles are the first professional U.S. sports team to wear Braille-lettered uniforms during a game.

Baltimore later announced the jerseys would be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting the NFB.