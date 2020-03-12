Orioles' Trey Mancini had malignant tumor removed from colon

Orioles' slugger Trey Mancini is battling colon cancer. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Thursday that infielder Trey Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon.

Mancini left the team last week to deal with an undisclosed medical issue. The team says Mancini’s tumor was discovered during a colonoscopy and that a timetable for his recovery won’t be known until next week.

Shortly after the announcement, Mancini released a statement thanking fans for their support.

Statement from Trey Mancini: pic.twitter.com/UWgyQ0RlhN — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 12, 2020

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully and we can’t wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible,” general manager Mike Elias added.

Mancini, 27, has been one of the Orioles’ few bright spots during their extensive rebuild. In his three full MLB seasons, he’s put together a solid .275/.334/.480 slashline while averaging 28 home runs and 29 doubles. He blasted a career-best 35 home runs in 2019.

We are all wishing Mancini a full and speedy recovery.

