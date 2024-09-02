Orioles start 3-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (31-107, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-59, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-13, 5.29 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (12-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -389, White Sox +305; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 79-59 record overall and a 39-30 record in home games. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

Chicago has a 13-53 record on the road and a 31-107 record overall. The White Sox have a 17-83 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 39 home runs while slugging .520. Colton Cowser is 8-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-38 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by five runs

White Sox: 0-10, .218 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dean Kremer: day-to-day (wrist), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: day-to-day (hand), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press