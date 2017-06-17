Orioles slugger Davis likely out until after All-Star break

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Sidelined with a right oblique strain, Chris Davis can't seem to get comfortable lying down or sitting in a chair.

So, it will likely be after the All-Star break before the Baltimore Orioles first baseman is ready to swing a bat in a big league game again.

''I think three weeks would be real ambitious,'' manager Buck Showalter said Saturday. ''I'd sign up for that right now.''

Davis went on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. At this point, Baltimore's prolific home run hitter is powerless to hasten his return.

''It's kind of feel thing right now, the first week to 10 days,'' Davis said. ''Just basically trying to get the soreness and inflammation and all this discomfort out.''

Sitting in the dugout is a pain for Davis, and not just because he's unable to help the Orioles break of a lengthy skid that dropped them into a last-place tie in the AL East.

''It's pretty uncomfortable, sitting up and laying down, trying to find a spot where you get somewhat comfortable,'' he said. ''Sitting in one position for a while, you get restless and you move.''

Davis was sidelined in 2014 with a strained left oblique. He tried to play through the pain before going on the DL, which proved to be a mistake.

This time, he's taking it slow, even though he feels this injury isn't quite as severe.

''It's not one of those things you want to rush because if you have a setback it makes things that much harder,'' he said.

Davis led the majors with 53 home runs in 2013, hit 26 over just 127 games in 2014 and rebounded with 47 in 2015 before banging out 38 last year.

This season, he leads the Orioles with 14 long balls but has struck out 95 times in 217 official at-bats.

