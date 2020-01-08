Orioles reliever Miguel Castro says he was robbed at gunpoint and nearly shot

Miguel Castro is fortunate to be alive after he was robbed in the Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles reliever Miguel Castro is lucky to be alive after he was robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic.

The 25-year-old Castro detailed the incident on his Instagram page. Castro said he was robbed of his jewelry, but things could have been much worse. The robbers apparently tried to shoot Castro during the attempt, but their gun jammed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Castro’s agency — Ballengee Group — released a statement saying Castro is safe, and feels “extremely blessed” to have gotten out of the situation unscathed.

Miguel Castro’s agents at @BallengeeGroup provided this statement: “Miguel is safe. He is shaken. He feels extremely blessed and fortunate to still be alive and thanks everyone for their support. He will continue to support his country and use his platform to be a role model.” https://t.co/eJcShlj3P7 — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) January 8, 2020

Orioles general manager Mike Elias also commented on the situation, saying the team is “thankful” Castro is safe.

Statement from Orioles EVP and General Manager Mike Elias pic.twitter.com/lLbReEwsQQ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 8, 2020

Castro has been a mainstay in the Orioles’ bullpen the past three seasons. Since 2017, Castro has a 4.06 ERA over 226 innings.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: