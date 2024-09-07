Orioles play the Rays with 1-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Rays (69-72, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-60, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Orioles: Zach Eflin (10-7, 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -183, Rays +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore is 82-60 overall and 42-31 at home. The Orioles are second in MLB play with 210 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay is 69-72 overall and 32-34 on the road. The Rays have gone 19-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Orioles hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 39 home runs while slugging .516. Gunnar Henderson is 11-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel has nine doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .197 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press