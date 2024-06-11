Orioles play the Braves in first of 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (35-28, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-22, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (6-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Orioles: Albert Suarez (2-0, 1.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -139, Orioles +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Atlanta Braves to open a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 21-12 record in home games and a 43-22 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.15 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Atlanta has a 35-28 record overall and a 16-16 record in road games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 11 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 46 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 11-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Braves: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Stowers: day-to-day (wrist), Jorge Mateo: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press