Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer will have thoughts of family in Israel ahead of ALDS start

Dean Kremer is the starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of their American League Division Series with the Texas Rangers. However, Kremer, a dual citizen of Israel and America, willl also be thinking of his family in Israel amid the ongoing violence in the region.

“I still want to pitch, but, I mean, it’s going to be in the back of my head,” Kremer said prior to Tuesday’s game.

While born and raised in Stockon, Calif., Kremer has strong ties to Israel with many of his extended family members living there. Kremer also visited Israel repeatedly during summers in his youth and speaks Hebrew fluently.

Kremer said members of the Orioles organization including manager Brandon Hyde have checked on him.

“Gave him my support and sympathies for him and his family that’s involved, and he seemed OK,” Hyde said. “Obviously, he’s very disturbed and there’s a lot of things going on. But I didn’t sense that it was going to affect... him.”