Orioles overcome Trout's 2 homers, rally past Angels 5-4

  • Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle hits a two-run single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle hits a two-run single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Baltimore Orioles reliever Dillon Tate reacts after getting Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon to fly out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Baltimore Orioles reliever Dillon Tate reacts after getting Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon to fly out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout points as he rounds first base on a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout points as he rounds first base on a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor drives in a run with a sacrifice fly during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor drives in a run with a sacrifice fly during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Bemboom (37) scores past Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi on a sacrifice fly by Trey Mancini during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Bemboom (37) scores past Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi on a sacrifice fly by Trey Mancini during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates his two-run home run with Taylor Ward (3) during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates his two-run home run with Taylor Ward (3) during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh follows through on a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh follows through on a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani steals second base during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani steals second base during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle drove in three runs, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame two homers by Mike Trout to rally past the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Saturday night.

Baltimore has won two straight for the first time this season and will try for its first three-game sweep at Angel Stadium since 2010 on Sunday.

Trout set an Angels record with his 21st multi-homer game. Brandon Marsh also went deep with a two-run shot in the sixth to give the Halos a 4-2 lead.

Baltimore responded with three in the seventh, including Mountcastle's two-run single. The Orioles loaded the bases on Anthony Bemboom's bunt single, Cedric Mullins' hit by pitch and third baseman Anthony Rendon's throwing error. Bemboom scored on Trey Mancini's sacrifice fly before Mountcastle laced a single to left field off Ryan Tepera to score Mullins and Anthony Santander.

It is the 11th time in Mountcastle’s brief big league career he has had three or more RBIs in a game.

Bryan Baker (1-0) got his first major league win and Jorge Lopez earned his fourth save of the season. Aaron Loup (0-1) took the loss.

The Orioles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Trout hit solo shots in the first and fifth off Spenser Watkins. It was Trout's first multi-homer game since Aug. 10, 2020, against Oakland, and it moved him past Tim Salmon and Vladimir Guerrero for the franchise lead.

Trout brought the Angels within 2-1 when he drove Watkins’ fastball into the elevated stands in center field. He then tied it by connecting on a curveball to left. Trout missed the three-game series at Houston after being hit by a pitch on his left hand April 17 at Texas, but is 4 for 8 since returning.

OFF AND RUNNING

Baltimore took advantage of Noah Syndergaard's troubles keeping runners in check with four stolen bases in the first two innings.

The Orioles swiped three bags in the first, marking the first time they had done that in an inning since 2019, also against the Angels.

Mullins got aboard with a leadoff walk and stole second before Santander was hit by a pitch. Mullins stole third with one out before Mountcastle drove him in with a base hit to left-center. Santander advanced to third on Mountcastle's hit and came home on Rougned Odor's sacrifice fly to center.

Opponents have stolen 146 bases in 164 tries against Syndergaard in his career.

FOR STARTERS

Syndergaard settled down after a rough first inning and retired nine straight batters from the second to the fifth. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Watkins went five innings and gave up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Baltimore's starters have not allowed more than two earned runs in 12 straight games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Opening day starter John Means announced on social media that he needs season-ending Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

Angels: 2B David Fletcher (left hip strain) went 0 for 3 in a rehab game for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Chris Ellis (0-0, 0.00 ERA) allowed no runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings in his last start April 19 at Oakland.

Angels: LHP José Suarez (0-1, 5.19 ERA) will make his second career start against Baltimore. He had a no-decision on July 25, 2019, after allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

