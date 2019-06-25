Orioles give MLB Draft's top pick Adley Rutschman record $8.1M signing bonus

Adley Rutschman is officially an Oriole.

Baltimore on Monday signed the former Oregon State catcher and No. 1 draft pick ahead of the July 12 deadline to sign selections.

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Rutschman received an MLB-record $8.1 million signing bonus. Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole had set the mark when he received an $8 million bonus from the Pirates as the first overall pick in the 2011 draft.

A switch-hitting catcher who throws right-handed, Rutschman signed his contract left-handed.

Rutschman, 21, slashed .411/.575/.751 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Beavers this season. He also threw out base stealers at a 48.1 percent rate.

The Orioles are scheduled to present Rutschman at Camden Yards before Tuesday’s game against the Padres with a press conference and in-game introduction.