Orioles give MLB Draft's top pick Adley Rutschman record $8.1M signing bonus

Sporting News
The Orioles are scheduled to present Rutschman at Camden Yards before Tuesday’s game against the Padres.

Orioles give MLB Draft's top pick Adley Rutschman record $8.1M signing bonus

The Orioles are scheduled to present Rutschman at Camden Yards before Tuesday’s game against the Padres.

Adley Rutschman is officially an Oriole.

Baltimore on Monday signed the former Oregon State catcher and No. 1 draft pick ahead of the July 12 deadline to sign selections.

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Rutschman received an MLB-record $8.1 million signing bonus. Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole had set the mark when he received an $8 million bonus from the Pirates as the first overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

A switch-hitting catcher who throws right-handed, Rutschman signed his contract left-handed.

MORE: Dodgers to extend protective netting after latest fan injury | Cardinals confirm Jordan Hicks has torn UCL | Mets fine, but do not suspend, Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas after incident with reporter

Rutschman, 21, slashed .411/.575/.751 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Beavers this season. He also threw out base stealers at a 48.1 percent rate.

The Orioles are scheduled to present Rutschman at Camden Yards before Tuesday’s game against the Padres with a press conference and in-game introduction.

What to Read Next