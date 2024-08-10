Orioles face the Rays leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (69-48, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-57, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (12-4, 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -171, Rays +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 30-30 record at home and a 58-57 record overall. The Rays are 35-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore is 35-23 on the road and 69-48 overall. The Orioles are 47-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 10 home runs, 36 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .272 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 14 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 11-for-42 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Orioles: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press