Orioles bring 1-0 series advantage over Rays into game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (28-30, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (36-19, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-0, 1.75 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -164, Rays +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore has gone 20-11 at home and 36-19 overall. The Orioles have gone 15-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tampa Bay has a 28-30 record overall and an 11-12 record in road games. The Rays have an 18-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with a .296 batting average, and has eight doubles, 10 home runs, 12 walks and 37 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 15-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with a .294 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI. Jose Siri is 8-for-31 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rays: 3-7, .181 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (side), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press