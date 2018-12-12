Orioles 'closing in' on hiring Brandon Hyde as next manager, report says

Sporting News
The Orioles fired Buck Showalter in early October after they finished 47-115 in 2018 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Orioles 'closing in' on hiring Brandon Hyde as next manager, report says

The Orioles fired Buck Showalter in early October after they finished 47-115 in 2018 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Orioles may be close to hiring a manager.

Baltimore is "closing in" on a deal with Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde, according to a report from the New York Post.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Orioles general manager Mike Elias, however, said Tuesday the report was “premature.”

Hyde coached in the minor leagues and was a member of the Marlins coaching staff — where he had a one-game stint as the team's interim manager — for three years before he joined Chicago in 2013.

The Orioles finished with a 47-115 record in 2018 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. They also posted their worst attendance since 1981, according to the team's official site .

MORE: MLB hot stove: Orioles reportedly interview 6 managerial candidates | Orioles name Astros assistant general manager Mike Elias new GM

Baltimore fired Buck Showalter after eight years in early October.


What to Read Next