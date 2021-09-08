Orioles announcer pays tribute to Michael K. Williams during home run call

The Baltimore Orioles paid homage to an actor whose most famous role came in a show based in the city. Orioles announcer Kevin Brown dedicated a home run call to "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams during Tuesday's game.

The home run occurred in the bottom of the third inning. With the Orioles up 4-1, Austin Hays smacked a two-run shot to left. As Hays rounded the bases, Brown dropped one of Williams' most famous lines from "The Wire."

Hays with a haymaker 😤 pic.twitter.com/VEsXYfpcBv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 8, 2021

After Hays rounds first, Brown says, "You come at the king, you best not miss." It's the same line Williams' character, Omar Little, utters after getting revenge on Avon Barksdale's crew.

Michael K. Williams found dead Monday

Williams was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 54.

Williams' cause of death has not been determined yet. A medical examiner is investigating the death.

Portraying Little remains Williams' most popular role, though he also received praise for his portrayal of Albert "Chalky" White on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire." Williams also was cast in the movie "12 Years a Slave" and the HBO series "Lovecraft Country."