Orioles use 4-run sixth inning to break open a tight game, beat the Diamondbacks 8-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg both had crucial doubles in a four-run sixth inning, breaking open a tight game and leading the Baltimore Orioles to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Orioles took two of three in the series, winning the final two.

Arizona has lost five of its past six. The D-backs are currently in a three-way tie with the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins for the final playoff spot in the National League wild-card race. All three teams have a 70-67 record.

The Orioles broke a 4-all tie with four runs in the sixth. Ryan O'Hearn got the offense started with a leadoff double to deep center and was driven home by Cedric Mullins' single. Westburg, who was pinch hitting, added an RBI double down the left-field line and Rutschman's double scored two more to make it 8-4.

Baltimore's offensive outburst chased Arizona ace Zac Gallen (14-7), who is one of the leaders in the NL Cy Young race. Gallen was roughed up for a second straight start, giving up five runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

The right-hander struck out four and walked one.

The Diamondbacks trailed 4-1 after two innings but rallied with a run in the third and two more in the fifth to tie the game. Rookie Corbin Carroll — whose solo homer cut the margin to 4-2 — scored the game-tying run on a wild pitch by Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty gave up four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

O'Hearn got the scoring started for Orioles with a two-run, two-out single in the first for a 2-0 lead. The D-backs cut that advantage in half in the bottom of the first when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo homer — which was his 22nd long ball of the season and second of the series.

Mullins had three hits for the Orioles while Gunnar Henderson, Ramon Urias, Adam Frazier and O'Hearn all had two. Danny Coulombe (5-1) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Arizona's Christian Walker hit his 30th homer in the ninth, a solo shot to left center that cut the Orioles' margin to 8-5.

A DOUBLE PLAY THAT WASN'T

The Orioles looked like they were going to turn a double play in the fifth, but instead didn't even get one out.

Henderson fielded a groundball and then just missed his tag on Geraldo Perdomo, who dove to avoid Henderson's glove, and advanced to second. Henderson tried to throw to first, but the speedy Carroll beat the throw.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde challenged both safe calls, but replay confirmed the decisions. The play was a big reason the D-backs rallied for two fifth-inning runs, tying the game at 4-all.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle batted cleanup after missing two straight games due to an illness.

Diamondbacks Walker was not in Sunday's starting lineup after getting hit in the right elbow with a pitch during Saturday's game. ... OF Tommy Pham was scratched from Sunday's lineup for an undisclosed reason.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Travel to face the Angels for a three-game series starting Monday. The Orioles will start RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-3, 5.03 ERA). The Angels will start LHP Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.43).

Diamondbacks: Host the Rockies for a three-game series starting Monday. The D-backs will start RHP Merrill Kelly (10-6, 3.31).

David Brandt, The Associated Press