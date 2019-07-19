Original 'Stig' McCarthy to make racing return

The Briton, who famously tried to qualify for the Andrea Moda F1 team in 1992 (pictured top), will be returning to the cockpit for his rallycross debut in the Titans RX Europe series at Lydden Hill next week.

, who last competed at Le Mans in 2003 for Audi, will campaign a single-make, four-wheel drive PanteraRX6 in the Lydden Hill double-header. He will also take part in the remaining rounds of the season in Portugal, Austria, Hungary and Germany.

Speaking about his new challenge, McCarthy said: “At 58 years old, I’m so proud and delighted to be coming back to motor racing at this level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It’s a big challenge ahead and I’ve never raced in rallycross, but it’s given me something to get my teeth into and thankfully I was fast in testing.”

McCarthy was the original secret racing driver for the BBC Top Gear TV show, called ‘The Stig’. He will compete against fellow former F1 driver among others at Lydden.

Abbie Eaton

Abbie Eaton JEP / LAT Images

JEP / LAT Images