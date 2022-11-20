Original 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49: 'My heart is sad'

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Original "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank has died. The actor and mixed martial artist was 49.

Frank's sports agent Brian Butler-Au of Sucker Punch Entertainment confirmed his death to USA TODAY on Sunday.

"Very sad to hear about my friend and client Jason David Frank’s passing," Butler-Au wrote in a tribute on Instagram. "He was a true martial artist and I had the pleasure of managing him for the fights he competed in."

Justine Hunt, Frank's manager, also confirmed the actor's death in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday.

She did not name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for "privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

Jason David Frank of the &quot;Mighty Morphin Power Rangers&quot; has died at 49.
George Lois obituary: Former USA TODAY ad designer and famed magazine art director dies at 91

Frank was a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" original, starring as Tommy Oliver from 1993 to 1995. His role as Green Ranger was only meant to last for 14 episodes, but his popularity contributed to his return as White Ranger for the remainder of the series.

The actor was devoted to the "Power Rangers" franchise reprising his role as Tommy over the years for spinoffs including "Wild Force," "Turbo," "Zeo," "Dino Thunder," "Megaforce" and more. Throughout the franchise he also starred as Red Zeo Ranger and Black Ranger.

&quot;Power Rangers&quot; alums Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost at the premiere of Lionsgate's &quot;Power Rangers&quot; in 2017.
Red Power Ranger actor Austin St. John charged in wire fraud conspiracy indictment

"Power Rangers" star Walter E. Jones posted a tribute to Frank Sunday, writing, "Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

In addition to starring in "Power Rangers" projects, Frank appeared as a guest on "Sweet Valley High" and "Family Matter."

Related: Why Millennials are obsessed with 'Power Rangers'

A practitioner of martial arts, Frank fought in several mixed martial arts bouts in 2009 and 2010.

Frank is survived by four children; one from his marriage with Tammie Frank and three from his first marriage to Shawna Frank.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jason David Frank, green and white 'Power Rangers' star, dies at 49

