An Original Ford GT40 Press Car Is Up For Grabs

PistonHeads

Opportunities to purchase a genuine Ford GT40 don’t come up that often. Ford built just over 100 examples of the iconic sports racer across its four iterations, with the majority serving as competition cars. That’s not the case for this particular example offered for sale by PistonHeads, which happens to be an original press car from Ford’s UK fleet.

Chassis P/1069 is one of a few Mk I GT40s that was commissioned in “road trim” specification, built to order by Ford in the United States. The car was initially finished in opalescent Silver Blue paint, and came equipped with a 289 cubic-inch V-8, wire wheels, and map pockets like other road-going GT40s. After the car was complete, Ford loaned it to a Swiss company associated with Scuderia Filipinetti, which displayed the car at the 1967 Geneva Motor Show. The GT40 was resprayed green before its debut at the show. The car would receive coverage in a few of the British auto rags at the time, before ultimately being sold into private hands in 1971, and resold in 2007. P/1069 has lived a relatively public life in the years since, including a number of stops at historic races and events. You might have even caught a glimpse of the car at this year’s Goodwood festivities.

PistonHeads

While there isn’t a ton of public information about the car beyond that, the seller will surely have a treasure trove of tales for any interested parties. There is no asking price attached to the listing, with PistonHeads suggesting that any buyers come prepared with nearly eight figures. That shouldn't be too surprising, as every bit of GT40 history carries a dedicated fan base. The less affluent among us can always look to one of the many kit car companies for a “cheap” alternative.

PistonHeads

