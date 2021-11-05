Origin Therapeutics Portfolio Company TripSitter Expands to Eight Additional States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies, is announcing that its portfolio company TripSitter Clinic Corp. (“TripSitter”) has expanded its service to patients in Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Washington, Florida, New York, Ohio, and Virginia. These additional states build on the success that TripSitter has already achieved in California and Illinois.

TripSitter offers at-home ketamine therapy directed virtually by a physician. It broadens access to transformational psychedelic therapy by making it possible to access from the comfort of the patient’s home, on their schedule.

Ketamine is an anesthetic medication that was approved for medical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970.

“Our sessions use ketamine at low, therapeutic doses,” said John Huber, CEO of TripSitter. “Ketamine allows individuals to view their own patterned behavior with renewed clarity and enables them to change patterns of behavior and thought. We are very proud of our continued expansion across the U.S. and are receiving very positive feedback from patients.”

Origin Therapeutics is focused on identifying and investing in private, early-stage companies in the psychedelics industry. The Company manages investments via advisory support roles to help boost portfolio company growth.

“Expansion to these additional states is an exciting milestone for TripSitter,” said Origin Therapeutics CEO, Alexander Somjen. “There is growing interest in this sector, TripSitter sits at the intersection of two rapidly growing trends: telehealth and psychedelic therapy. We anticipate this launch is just the beginning of what should be steady progress from TripSitter as it smartly builds a network of providers across the United States market.”

Subscribe to updates about Origin Therapeutics and the psychedelic industry at www.originpsychedelics.com .

Story continues

About TripSitter Clinic Corp

TripSitter Clinic Corp. is a mobile-first, responsive web app that acts as a virtual clinic, connecting patients with an experienced medical practitioner. TripSitter operates as a “software as a service” (SaaS) platform, functioning as the intermediary between patient and practitioner attempting to replicate the successful results of the “Yale Protocol” through a Telehealth delivery platform using different mechanisms such as nasal sprays and troches. Learn more at www.tripsitter.clinic

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG Proposed) (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify leading and emerging global companies for its portfolio that are innovating in the sector and are supported by science. Learn more at www.originpsychedelics.com

For Further Information:

Alexander Somjen

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc

www.originpsychedelics.com

info@originpsychedelics.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to TripSitter was supplied by TripSitter for inclusion herein, and Origin’s directors and officers have relied on TripSitter for such information.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of the Prospectus and the obtaining of receipts for the Prospectus. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the Company’s business in general; (iii) that the proceeds of the Offering may need to be used for purposes other than as set out in this news release and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.



