Origin Energy to quit Beetaloo Basin gas project and end ties with Russian oligarch

Origin Energy will sell its stake in its Beetaloo Basin gas project at a loss and review all its other exploration permits in a move that will distance it from an environmental controversy and end its association with sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Chief executive Frank Calabria said gas remained “a core part of our business” but getting out of gas exploration would free up money to “grow cleaner energy and customer solutions, and deliver reliable energy through the transition”.

And Origin has not completely severed links with the Beetaloo project – it has agreed to buy any gas the field produces from its new owner, a group backed by Texas oilman Bryan Sheffield.

A joint venture between Sheffield and Tamboran Resources, an Australian-listed company he backs, has agreed to pay Origin $60m for the Beetaloo project, plus a royalty payment of 5.5% of revenue for gas it produces.

Origin expects the sale to make a loss of between $70m and $90m, after tax.

The move is a backflip from as recently as April, when Origin said it would push on with drilling for gas at Beetaloo and said it had received advice from the government that it was not breaking sanctions slapped on Vekselberg over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In October last year, Guardian Australia revealed that Vekselberg indirectly owned a stake in the Beetaloo project, which was identified by the Morrison government as a priority area to help drive a gas-led recovery from the Covid-19 recession.

Vekselberg, who made his fortune from aluminium and owns a large collection of jewel-encrusted Faberge eggs, owns 16% of Origin’s joint venture partner at Beetaloo, UK-listed Falcon Oil & Gas.

He was not among Russians hit with sanctions in an initial round announced by the Morrison government in March, but his name and that of another oligarch with Australian business interests, Oleg Deripaska, were added to the list a few days later.

In addition to controversy over the Russian link, environment groups and Indigenous traditional landowners have attacked the project over concerns about the effect fracking the area might have on the water table.

Origin owns 77.5% of the Beetaloo project and is its operator, with Falcon owning the remainder.

The deal with Sheffield and Tamboran “has an economic effective date of 1 July 2022”, Origin said.

However, Origin continue to carry out work on the project until the deal is formally closed. The company said that Sheffield and Tamboran “will reimburse Origin for any costs incurred for the current Beetaloo workplan from the effective date until completion”.

Completion is subject to Northern Territory approval and on Friday Tamboran also told the ASX it needed to raise money to fund its stake in the transaction.

“Notwithstanding the prospectivity of any of these permits, typically the experience in progressing these types of projects is that the exploration and appraisal phase can be uncertain, and it can be capital intensive to bring projects into production,” Calabria said.

“Ultimately, we believe Origin is better placed prioritising capital towards other opportunities that are aligned to our refreshed strategy.”

Origin’s broader exploration interests include permits to drill for oil and gas in Queensland’s channel country, which is part of one of the world’s last major free-flowing desert river systems.

Environmentalists and traditional owners say the project could threaten rivers and wildlife, as well as the region’s organic beef industry.

Calabria said gas would “continue to have an important role in our business, particularly through our interest in Australia Pacific LNG and role as upstream operator in that venture, and in the broader energy mix as we look to underpin reliable energy supply to customers and accelerate our investment into the energy transition”.

Origin owns 27.5% of APLNG, which runs a gas pipeline and export terminal at Gladstone, in Queensland.