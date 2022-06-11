Origin Bancorp's (NASDAQ:OBNK) investors will be pleased with their 21% return over the last three years

While Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. In that time, it is up 16%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Origin Bancorp achieved compound earnings per share growth of 25% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 8.92 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
We know that Origin Bancorp has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Origin Bancorp will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Origin Bancorp the TSR over the last 3 years was 21%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Origin Bancorp about their 11% loss for the year ( including dividends), but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -16%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Origin Bancorp scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

