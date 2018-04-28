Oriental Tower like you've never seen it before - The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola lands in Shanghai

The metropolitan mega-city of Shanghai is home to 24 million people and this week became one of the final stops on the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola.

The most coveted prize in all of world sports has spent the last few months on the most epic of journeys. hitting 91 cities across 51 countries and six continents.

And on Thursday the world’s most populous city more than lived up to the billing.

From the wonderful waterfronts of The Bund to the epic Shanghai skyline, the FIFA World Cup was most certainly provided a backdrop befitting its status.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola was then given a breath-taking send-off as the world famous Oriental Tower went up in lights.

Watch the video above to see the highlights of a sensational stay in Shanghai.

For more information on the Trophy Tour head to the official FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Instagram or Facebook page!