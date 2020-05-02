Is Oriental Press Group Limited (HKG:18) Overpaying Its CEO?

Shun-Chuen Lam is the CEO of Oriental Press Group Limited (HKG:18). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Shun-Chuen Lam's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Oriental Press Group Limited has a market capitalization of HK$1.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$2.7m over the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$2.7m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$775m to HK$3.1b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.3m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Oriental Press Group. On a sector level, around 84% of total compensation represents salary and 16% is other remuneration. On a company level, Oriental Press Group prefers to reward its CEO through a salary, opting not to pay Shun-Chuen Lam through non-salary benefits.

So Shun-Chuen Lam is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Oriental Press Group has changed over time.

Is Oriental Press Group Limited Growing?

Oriental Press Group Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 19% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 6.8% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Oriental Press Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 16%, Oriental Press Group Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Shun-Chuen Lam is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 1 warning sign for Oriental Press Group that you should be aware of before investing.

