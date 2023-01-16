Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already know that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) stock increased by 4.1% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is:

11% = RM24m ÷ RM228m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

When you first look at it, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has shown a modest net income growth of 12% over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (implying that the company retains 65% of its profits), it seems that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

