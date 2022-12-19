New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) adds US$353m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 72%

It is doubtless a positive to see that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) share price has gained some 48% in the last three months. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 72%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

While the stock has risen 6.4% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the three years that the share price declined, New Oriental Education & Technology Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that New Oriental Education & Technology Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 68% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for New Oriental Education & Technology Group you should be aware of.

