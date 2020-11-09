Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy New Oriental Education & Technology Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $182.75, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of New Oriental Education & Technology Group look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for New Oriental Education & Technology Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EDU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EDU, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into New Oriental Education & Technology Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

