ORHub Prepares To Finalize Acquisition Of Pur Biologics

"ORHub plans to use PUR's patented technologies to treat osteoarthritis & joint cartilage"

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC Pink:ORHB) announced today it has reached a Definitive Agreement and successfully completed its due diligence of PUR Biologics, LLC.

"While FutureORTM digitizes the payment process & implant accountability for PUR product sales, our goal is to replace the dated use of cortisone, lubricants, and other temporary injectables with PUR's regenerative and anti-inflammatory technologies," shared CJ Wiggins - Founder, Executive Chairman, President & CEO for ORHub.

"Healthcare is evolving and adopting digital business and biologic clinical solutions which have proven value for their organizations and patient outcomes. PUR's advanced technologies bring the opportunity to address a largely unmet patient need associated with aging or injured joints. We believe these types of technologies can eliminate pain signals and restore damaged tissue or degenerated cartilage - ultimately improving functional outcomes and the quality of an active life."

Additional upcoming information:
About ORHub, Inc.
ORHub, Inc. (OTC:ORHB) is headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), creating Intelligent Automation and connected mobility solutions to help revolutionize healthcare for a more sustainable and connected future. ORHub's solutions create intelligent data, activate new and improved methods of managing multi-vendor transaction details, and digitize payments, all of which improve the necessary and undervalued business relationship between hospital customers and supporting medical device and biotech vendors. These solutions are believed to form a valuable foundation for potential new uses of AI, future of quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized implant and other patient centered information and accessibility.

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

