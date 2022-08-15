Organto Launches Retail Partnership With A Leading Netherlands Petrol and Charge Point Provider

Initial Launch Includes Branded "I AM Organic" Banana and Apple Categories

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO), (OTC:OGOFF), (FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of branded organic and value-added organic fruit and vegetable products, today announced that it has launched its I AM Organic products in the Netherlands with a leading petrol and charge station provider. Initial products launched will include organic bananas followed by organic apples shortly thereafter. Both products will be available in a convenient "TO GO" format.

Highlights:

Products to be available over time in approximately 400 Netherlands fueling and EV (electronic vehicle) charging stations

Products include branded "I AM Organic" bananas and apples

Convenient TO GO single serve formats for easy-to-grab healthy, nutritious snack options

"We have continued to grow our business and successfully launched our "I AM Organic" brand utilizing our proprietary digital passport technology. We feel that partnering with a highly respected TO GO retailer in the Netherlands will allow us to further build on our mission of making organic fruits and vegetables available for every consumer, and in doing so, build our "I AM Organic" brand." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc. and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "This listing leverages the strengths of both our companies in servicing today's consumers who we believe are demanding high-quality, convenient products with a transparent and engaging story. Our products have a great story to tell, a story we believe is well communicated via our digital product passports. We strive for the best possible taste and experience, combined with a carbon-neutral footprint. "I AM Organic" products have an impactful look and feel, with each product supported by a unique QR code. This QR code leads consumers into a 100% transparent digital experience, providing product details such as product origin, mode of transport, carbon footprint, social impact, nutritional profile, recipe inspiration and usage tips."

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products serving the growing global demand for healthy and socially responsible foods. Organto's long-term growth strategy is to build an ethics-driven "one-stop-shop" in fresh organic and specialty fruit and vegetable products, fueled by a combination of strong internal growth and acquisitions. This long-term growth strategy is anchored by three core operational strategies: build supply and product portfolio, build brands, and build infrastructure. The listing of "I AM Organic" branded and private label products with a leading petrol and charge point provider expands Organto's efforts in strategically building out its "I AM Organic" brand across its product portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF ORGANTO FOODS INC,

Steve Bromley

Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

