Organto Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Organto Foods Inc.
·19 min read
Organto Foods Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTCQB:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruit and vegetable products today announced its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as noted.

Highlights:

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

  • Second quarter sales of $5,109,949 versus sales of $5,372,162 in the prior year. Adjusting for the decline in the Euro versus the Canadian dollar, when measured in Euros sales increased by approximately 4% and represents the twelfth consecutive quarter of record sales growth versus the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Gross profit of $208,084 or 4.1% of sales versus $648,987 or 12.1% of sales in the prior year. When adjusted for the realized gain on derivative assets of $70,467 which is from currency hedging related to product purchases, adjusted gross profit(1) was $278,551 or 5.5% of sales.

  • Cash overhead costs for the quarter were 35.2% of sales, or 27.1% after adjusting for non-recurring and investment spending, versus costs of 26.3% in the prior year. The increase in costs reflects investments in infrastructure and resources to support current and future growth initiatives which are expected to position the Company for future growth. These costs include expenditures of $409,662 related to retail branded product development and digital transformation activities, acquisition activities and corporate development costs, all of which are expected to generate positive future benefits.

Year-to-Date 2022 Operating Results

  • Six month sales of $12,109,813 versus sales of $10,145,224 in the prior year, an increase of 19.4%. Adjusting for the year over year decline in the Euro versus the Canadian dollar of approximately 10% for the six-month period, sales increased by approximately 29% when measured in Euros.

  • Gross profit of $878,668 or 7.3% of sales versus $1,106,802 or 10.9% of sales in the prior year. When adjusted for the realized gain on derivative assets of $82,039 which is from currency hedging and directly impacts the effective cost of products sold, adjusted gross profit(1) was $960,707 or 7.9% of sales.

  • Cash overhead costs for the first six months of the year were 29.7% of sales, or 22.6% after adjusting for non-recurring and investment spending, versus costs of 25.3% in the prior year. The increase in costs reflects investments in infrastructure and resources to support current and future growth initiatives which are expected to position the Company for future growth. These costs include expenditures of $866,288 related to retail branded product development and digital transformation activities, acquisition activities and corporate development costs, all of which are expected to generate positive future benefits.

Balance Sheet as at June 30, 2022

  • Balance sheet significantly improved versus the prior year, providing resources for the Company to continue to pursue its growth strategy.

    • Cash on hand of $8,422,166 versus $2,760,506 in the prior year.

    • Working capital of $5,572,694 versus $1,996,710 in the prior year.

    • Non-current debt of $5,954,140 versus $4,070,323 in the prior year.

"Our second quarter results were directly impacted by an extremely challenging macroeconomic environment including the effects of the Russia/Ukraine war which directly impacted our customer mix and also led to market disruption and short-term supply dislocation, combined with cost increases due to rising inflation, the rapid decline of the Euro versus foreign currencies and continued global supply chain challenges. While our results were directly impacted in the quarter, our team acted swiftly to address and mitigate these challenges, and we are confident that we are well positioned for growth as we head into the remainder of 2022 and beyond." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO of Organto and Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "Despite these challenges, the second quarter of 2022 represents our twelfth consecutive quarter of record sales versus the same quarter in the prior year in base Euro currency. We continue to invest responsibly in our platform as we add key operating personnel and expand our product portfolio and branded product capabilities. When combined with our strong balance sheet and continued demand for healthy foods that are produced in a sustainable and transparent manner, we believe Organto is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand and drive continued growth."

Second Quarter 2022 Results Commentary

Sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $5,109,949 as compared to $5,372,162 during the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 4.9%. When measured in Euros, sales increased 3.9% versus the same period in the prior year, representing our twelfth consecutive quarter of revenue growth versus the same quarter in the prior year. While volumes of many product categories continued to grow, sales were impacted in the quarter by i) the impact of the Russia/Ukraine war which eliminated our sales into the Russian market; ii) supply chain challenges which impacted the timing, cost and availability of freight and the shipping containers required to deliver raw materials to Europe; iii) and our decision to take a "risk-off" approach to longer lead time supply chains such as avocado and ginger in order to mitigate significant risks caused by a combination of increased transit times, potential product quality issues and price volatility resulting from supply dislocation driven for the most part by the Russia/Ukraine war.

Gross profit of $208,084 or approximately 4.1% of sales was realized in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a gross profit of $648,987 and 12.1% during the same quarter of the prior year. The Company hedges currencies for certain product categories where both the supply and sales commitments are fixed in foreign currencies. As a result, the Company realized a gain on derivative assets from its hedging program of $70,467, which while directly related to product purchases, is reported separately. When adjusted for this gain, gross profit(1) was $278,551, or approximately 5.5% of sales. Increased supply chain costs due in part to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war, plus the rapid increase in inflation and decline in the Euro versus a number of global currencies, negatively impacted gross profit in the quarter.

Selling, general and administration expenses were $686,075 or 13.4% of sales in the quarter as compared to $586,515 or 10.9% of sales in the same quarter of the prior year. Included in 2022 are costs associated with the Company's acquisition program of $71,324 and $114,096 related to the development of our retail branded and on-line product platforms.

Management fees in the current quarter were $263,127 and while higher than the $235,077 recorded in the same quarter of the prior year, they were in line with expectations.

Labour costs and benefits during the second quarter were $847,604, a significant increase versus the same quarter of the prior year, but within expectations. With commercial activities growing and expected to accelerate, operating personnel have been added to support this growth, develop new products and sales opportunities and support the organization for expected future growth. Included in 2022 second quarter labour costs and benefits are costs incurred by Beeorganic which are new for the Company in 2022. Also included are costs related to the development or the Company's retail branded and on-line product platforms of $207,431, and $16,811 for costs associated with the Company's acquisition program.

As detailed above, during the second quarter of 2022 the Company incurred costs of $409,662, of which $321,527 were related to the development of its retail branded product offering and digital transformation activities and $88,135 of costs associated with its acquisition program. While the benefits of these activities have yet to translate into significant bottom-line contribution, it is believed that these are prudent investments for the future of the Company.

Stock-based compensation in the second quarter of 2022 of $240,974 consists of $56,662 for restricted share units and $184,312 for stock options. Stock-based compensation for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $308,781 and consisted of $159,216 for restricted share units and $149,565 for stock options.

Net interest and accretion expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $559,744 as compared to $227,512 in the prior year. Interest in 2022 consists of interest on convertible debentures and accounts receivable factoring costs. Accretion in 2022 consists of accretion on convertible debentures and earn-out payments accrued in relation to the Fresh Organic Choice and Beeorganic acquisitions. The additional convertible debentures issued in November 2021, together with factoring costs resulting from increased commercial activity, led to the higher expense in 2022. Interest expense in the second quarter of 2022 was offset by $14,440 of interest income.

At the end of each quarter the Company revalues its investment securities. At June 30, 2022 the Company revalued the shares of Xebra Brands that is owns and recorded an unrealized loss of $370,972 for the second quarter of 2022. The valuation acknowledges that a portion of the Xebra Brands shares owned are subject to trading restrictions which expire between September 2022 and September 2023. The carrying value of the Xebra Brands shares of $261,046 at June 30, 2022 represents a discount to their market value of $295,315 to reflect these trading restrictions. No gain or loss was recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

In order to hedge exposure to fluctuations in the US dollar versus Euro exchange rate, one of the Company's European subsidiaries established a hedging facility in the first quarter of 2022 with a European financial services company for forward currency exchange contracts. The difference between the cost to acquire US dollars through the forward currency exchange contracts and the spot market at the time of purchase has been recorded as a realized gain on derivative assets of $70,467 in the second quarter.
These forward currency exchange contracts were used exclusively for product purchases and the gains realized, while reported separately as realized gains on derivative assets, are related to cost of sales.

The carrying value of the derivative asset represents the difference between the cost to acquire US dollars on the spot market and through the forward currency exchange contracts at June 30, 2022. These contracts allowed the Company to purchase US dollars for less than by acquiring them on the spot market, resulting in the recognition of a derivative asset and an unrealized gain on derivative assets of $38,809 for the current quarter.

Foreign exchange gains and losses arise from transactions incurred in currencies other than the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company reported a foreign exchange loss of $27,489 this quarter as compared to a gain of $8,492 during the same quarter last year.

The Company reported a net loss of $2,678,625 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $1,155,758 during the same period in the prior year. While positive momentum continued across the business, operations were impacted by a number of macroeconomic challenges in the second quarter including the impact of the Russia/Ukraine war, the rapid decline of the Euro versus a number of global currencies, global supply chain challenges and rapidly rising inflation. Second quarter results include costs of $409,662 not related to day-to-day operations including investments in retail and digital transformation activities and costs incurred related to the Company's acquisition program. In addition, the Company recorded an unrealized loss on the revaluation of investment securities of $370,972.

Year-to-Date 2022 Results Commentary

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $12,109,813 as compared to $10,145,224 during the same period in the prior year, an increase of 19.4%. When measured in Euros, sales increased 28.9% versus the same period in the prior year. While volumes of many product categories continued to grow, sales were impacted in the first six months of the year by i) the impact of the Russia/Ukraine war which eliminated our sales into the Russian market; ii) supply chain challenges which impacted the timing, cost and availability of freight and the shipping containers required to deliver raw materials to Europe; and iii) our decision to take a "risk-off" approach to longer lead time supply chains such as avocado and ginger, in an attempt to mitigate significant risks caused by a combination of increased transit times, potential product quality issues and price volatility resulting from supply dislocation driven for the most part by the Russia/Ukraine war.

The Company realized gross profit of $878,686 or 7.3% of revenues in the first six months of 2022 as compared to a gross profit of $1,106,802 or 10.9% during the same period of the prior year. In early 2022, the Company implemented a foreign currency hedging program for certain product categories where both the supply and sales commitments are fixed in foreign currencies. As a result, the Company realized a gain on derivative assets from its hedging program of $82,039, which while directly related to product purchases, is reported separately. When adjusted for this gain, gross profit (1) was $960,725 or approximately 7.9 % of sales. Increased supply chain costs due in part to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war, plus the rapid increase in inflation and decline of the Euro versus a number of global currencies impacted gross margin in the first six months of the year.

Selling, general and administration expenses were $1,407,969 or 11.6% of sales for the first six months of 2022 as compared to $950,420 or 9.4% of sales in the same period of the prior year. Included in 2022 are costs associated with the Company's acquisition program of $140,726 and $274,867 related to the development of retail branded and on-line product platforms.

Management fees in the first six months of 2022 were $533,773 and while higher than the $467,545 recorded in the same period of the prior year, they were in line with expectations.

Labour costs and benefits during the first six months of 2022 were $1,656,829, a significant increase versus the same period of the prior year but within expectations given the increased volume of commercial activity and recent acquisitions. With commercial activities growing and expected to accelerate, operating personnel have been added to support this growth, develop new products and sales opportunities and support the organization for expected future growth. Included in 2022 labour costs and benefits are costs incurred by Beeorganic which are new for in 2022. Also included are $422,439 of costs related to the development of the Company's branded product offering and digital transformation activities and $28,256 for costs associated with its acquisition program.

As detailed above, during the first six months of 2022 the Company incurred costs of $866,288, of which $697,306 were related to the development of its retail branded product offering and digital transformation activities and $168,982 of costs associated with its acquisition program. While the benefits of these activities have yet to translate into significant bottom-line contribution, it is believed these are prudent investments for the future of the Company.

Stock-based compensation of $456,312 in the first six months of 2022 consists of $69,969 for restricted share units and $386,343 for stock options. Stock-based compensation for the first six months of 2021 totaled $605,478 and consisted of $247,372 for restricted share units and $358,106 for stock options.

Net interest and accretion expense for the first six months of 2022 was $1,148,992 as compared to $443,853 for the prior year. Interest in 2022 consists of interest on convertible debentures and accounts receivable factoring costs. Accretion in 2022 consists of accretion on convertible debentures and earn-out payments accrued in relation to the Fresh Organic Choice and Beeorganic acquisitions. The additional convertible debentures issued in November 2021, together with factoring costs resulting from increased commercial activity, led to the higher expense in 2022. Interest expense in 2022 was offset by $14,440 of interest income.

At June 30, 2022 the Company revalued the shares of Xebra Brands that it owns and recorded an unrealized loss of $760,569 for the first six months of 2022. The valuation acknowledges that a portion of the Xebra Brands shares owned are subject to trading restrictions which expire between September 2022 and September 2023. The carrying value of the Xebra Brands shares of $261,046 at June 30, 2022 represents a discount to their market value of $295,315 to reflect these trading restrictions. No gain or loss was recorded in the first six months of 2021.

The difference between the cost to acquire US dollars through forward currency exchange contracts and the spot market at the time of purchase has been recorded as a realized gain on derivative assets of $82,039 in the six months ended June 30, 2022. These forward currency exchange contracts were used exclusively for product purchases and the gains realized, while reported separately as realized gains on derivative assets, are related to cost of sales.

The carrying value of the derivative asset represents the difference between the cost to acquire US dollars on the spot market and through the forward currency exchange contracts at June 30, 2022. These contracts allowed the Company to purchase US dollars for less than by acquiring them on the spot market, resulting in the recognition of a derivative asset and an unrealized gain on derivative assets of $49,719 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Foreign exchange gains and losses arise from transactions incurred in currencies other than the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company reported a foreign exchange loss of $23,412 for the first six months of 2022 as compared to a loss of $33,307 during the same period last year.

The Company reported a net loss of $5,007,412 during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $2,403,522 during the same period in the prior year. While positive momentum continued across the business, operations were impacted by a number of macroeconomic challenges in the first six months of 2022 including the impact of the Russia/Ukraine war, the decline of the Euro versus a number of global currencies, global supply chain challenges and rapidly rising inflation. Six month results include costs of $866,288 not related to day-to-day operations including investments in retail and digital transformation activities and costs incurred related to the Company's acquisition program. In addition, the Company recorded an unrealized loss on the revaluation of investment securities of $790,569.

Interested parties may access the Company's June 30, 2022 financial statements and other filings at www.SEDAR.com or at the Company's website at www.organto.com under the Investors tab.

ON BEHALF OF ORGANTO FOODS INC.,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
info@organto.com

  1. The information presented herein refers to the non-IFRS financial measure of adjusted gross profit. This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that second quarter result were impacted by an extremely challenging macroeconomic environment and belief that the Company acted swiftly to address and mitigate these challenges; Organto's belief that the Company is well-positioned for growth in the back half of 2002 and beyond; Organto's belief that demand for fresh organic fruits and vegetables produced in a sustainable and transparent manner continues to grow; Organto's belief that as a result of its strong balance sheet combined with strong consumer demand, its business is well-positioned to capitalize and drive continued growth; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713888/Organto-Announces-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many