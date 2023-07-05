Organizers pleased with results of Woodstock's enhanced Canada Day activities

A bright moon, a fireworks display and the colourful lights of a boat parade cast a night-time glow over downtown Woodstock to end a full day of excitement as the community celebrated Canada Day.

Large crowds gathered along the shores of the Meduxnekeag River for most of Saturday, July 1, to listen to entertainers, purchase wares from vendors, play games and have fun on the water.

"It's great to see so many take advantage of the town's great waterfront," said Manderville Canam as he waited for the boat Parade of Lights and fireworks Saturday evening.

The New Brunswick and Quebec ANAVETs president said he was impressed with Woodstock's downtown waterfront since moving to the area. He hopes the well-attended 2023 Canada Day celebrations serve as an example of what's possible.

The day's activities included the inaugural July 1st Floats event, primarily focusing on promoting fun on the water.

Woodstock businesswoman Maryann Walker and her friend Lisa Porter launched the idea of promoting regular boating events where the Meduxnekeag and St. John (Wolastoq) rivers meet.

They and Karen (Kippy) Taylor, Alicia Fullerton and Mandy McCartney formed a committee to pursue the plan, which includes fun river-related events and hopefully dragon-boat races in the not-too-distant future.

As she, the committee and volunteers organized the inaugural event, including a vendors market, live music and various non-motorized craft on the water, Walker said the original plan didn't target Canada Day.

She said they approached the town seeking support and were met with open arms by staff and the council. Town officials asked if the group would host the inaugural event as part of the Canada Day celebrations.

"We weren't thinking about Canada Day," Walker said, "but when the town said it would cover most of the expenses, we said 'yes.'"

July 1st Floats was born. With the town covering costs, Walker said the committee could use most of the registration fees to enter the various river races as prize money.

While Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones could not attend because she was travelling, every council member and Woodstock Tourism Director Tobi Pirie were on hand to support the inaugural celebration.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., July 1st Floats featured kayak, canoe and paddle board races along the Meduxnekeag from the docks behind NBCC Woodstock to the Trans Canada Trail walking bridge next to the Woodstock Farm Market.

While the "Anything That Floats" race saw only two entries for the inaugural event, Walker envisions it becoming a highlight in the future. Although some could argue the two makeshift rafts proved a highlight on this year's Canada Day.

This year's race, dubbed by some as the "battle of Lower Main Street," featured a pair of functional, if not stylish, rafts sponsored by business neighbours, The River restaurant and Cross Creek Brewery.

The Cross Creek Brewery craft arrived on the shore first, with Shawn Albright and Holly Melanson taking up the challenge of propelling the less-than-streamlined vessel from the starting line to the finish line.

Gabe Crabb and Jesse Clark agreed to paddle The River Raft, featuring little more than a wooden picnic table strapped precariously to plastic barrels.

The River owner Wes Corey admitted it was a last-minute entry designed and built the morning of the race. Crabb and Clark successfully paddled the floating picnic table to victory, as both "Anything That Floats" entries proved they could indeed float.

Walker expressed satisfaction with the inaugural event, adding it provided lessons for future efforts. The fun day showcased great potential, which she believes will add to even more vendors and greater race participation.

Walker hopes to see Upper Valley business owners challenge each other in the "Anything That Floats" race.

Deputy Mayor Mark Rogers agrees, saying he would fully back a Woodstock council entry. Maybe, he added, they would challenge town staff.

Rogers said the Canada Day events, which included family activities, live music at various locations, vendors' markets, and a strawberry festival at the Woodstock Farm Market, demonstrate many possibilities, especially of the town's beautiful waterfront.

Almost ideal weather conditions in the middle of several days of cloud and rain helped boost attendance and enjoyment of the Canada Day celebrations.

After using their boat to ensure safety during Canada 1st Floats, the Woodstock Fire Department delivered the fireworks to end the day.

The extraordinary use of the waterfront proved a common talking point as family and neighbours waited for the boat parade and fireworks Saturday evening or attended July 1st Floats and Woodstock Farm Market during the day.

Many, including Coun. Julie Calhoun-Williams, said Canada Day emphasized downtown Woodstock's significant community and tourism possibilities.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun