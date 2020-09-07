How to organize your PlayStation 4 game library and make custom folders

Between physical game installs, all those digital games you pick up thanks to sweet PlayStation Store deals, and a steady stream of PlayStation Plus offerings, your PlayStation 4 library can become rather cumbersome to navigate over time. If you’re anything like us, you may browse your PS4 games list from time to time and come across a title you forgot you even owned. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to ensure your PS4 game library remains relatively painless to navigate with the use of folders and other tricks.

Here’s how to organize your PS4 game library with custom folders, along with other tips to make navigation a breeze.

Further reading

Gaming the “recently played” bar

View photos

By default, your games will show up on the home screen carousel in order of when you last downloaded or played them. This standard system can get bothersome come PlayStation Plus time each month. Just because you downloaded a new game, that doesn’t mean you want to play it right away. Eventually, the games you have actually been playing slink all the way to the end of the carousel — or worse, they get bumped out of the carousel altogether.

It sounds pretty basic, but one quick way to stay on top of the games you are playing is to always keep them in the first few slots. If Destiny 2 starts to slide, but new content for it is coming soon, simply open and close the game to move it up to the front of the batch. You don’t even have to play — by simply opening the application, it will shift the game to the top of your list. You should also know that any physical disc you have in the system will always be at the top of the carousel after you boot up the system, even if it wasn’t the last game you played.

Making sense of your library

View photos

Sometimes, you want to browse your whole library of games. At the end of the home screen carousel, all the way on the right, you’ll find the Library icon. The library holds all of your PS4 games and applications, organized by category and certain other parameters. On the left side, you’ll see five (six, if you have folders) categories below the search bar.

View photos

Story continues